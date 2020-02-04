Update: Rollover Crash With Serious Injuries in Tuolumne County

Update at 5:35 p.m.: A 26-year-old La Grange man has been flown from the scene of a crash on Highway 132 in Tuolumne County with major injuries.

As reported below, the solo-vehicle wreck happened near Zarzamora Street south of Lake Don Pedro around 2:30 p.m. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado reports that the man was driving a 2003 Ford Focus westbound on the highway at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control of the sedan and went off the roadway down a 100-to-150-foot embankment. Machado recounts, “While in the air, the vehicle began to overturn and landed on the ground. After landing on the ground, the vehicle continued to overturn until it collided into a tree. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest on the hillside.

Machado relays that the man’s name is not being released at this time as the crash is still under investigation and alcohol may be a factor.

Update at 3:15 p.m.: An air ambulance landed near the crash site. One person from the scene to a Modesto hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.

The CHP is reporting that it could take some time to clear the roadway as a special tow truck with cables long enough to reach the vehicle will be needed.

Original post at 2:45 p.m.: An air ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash where the automobile burst into flames Highway 132 in Tuolumne County.

The solo-vehicle wreck happened near Zarzamora Street south of Lake Don Pedro around 2:30 p.m. The CHP reports that a vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over several times down a steep 100 to 150-foot embankment and then caught on fire. There is debris on the highway and officers are directing traffic.