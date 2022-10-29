Sonora defeats Summerville for Mother Lode League Title

Line at the Thorsted Field gate to see Sonora versus Summerville View Photo

Written by: Zeb Drivdahl

The Sonora Wildcats defeated the Summerville Bears 31-6 on Friday night to capture the Mother Lode League crown in front of a packed house and playoff atmosphere at Summerville High.

Sonora received the opening kickoff and began a methodical drive downfield that chewed up over 6 minutes of game time, powered by a string of 3-5 yard runs from Audie Peeples. The drive would fall short, however, as Summerville forced a Wildcat fumble on the Bear’s 10-yard line, ending the Wildcat drive. The Sonora defense held firm in transition as the Bears would go three and out on their possession, punting the ball back to the Wildcats. The first quarter ended with the score knotted at 0-0.

Sonora found the end zone on the first play of the second quarter with a touchdown run by Jack Teem. The ensuing Summerville drive was cut short as heavy pressure from Sonora linemen Roger Alderman and Tyler Sells forced an errant throw by Bears quarterback Braylon Leveroos which was intercepted by Peeples. Sonora settled for a field goal on the drive to go up 10-0. As time wound down in the second quarter, a series of Wildcat penalties put the Bears with the ball on the Sonora 20-yard line, but three stuffed runs and a missed field goal kept the score at 10-0. The Bears then committed a series of big penalties of their own, including unsportsmanlike conduct on the Summerville coaching staff. Sonora would capitalize and find the endzone with a long reception to Teem, followed by a touchdown drive from Peeples, putting the Wildcats up 17-0 at halftime.

The second half shifted momentum squarely in favor of the Wildcats. Despite a couple of promising plays for big gains, the Bears were unable to find any traction against a stifling Wildcat defense. Sonora, meanwhile, was able to extend their lead with touchdowns from Peeples and Bryce Nicholson. Summerville eventually got on the board late in the fourth quarter on a brilliant scramble touchdown pass from Leveroos. The onside kick was recovered by the Wildcats, ending the Bear’s slim comeback hopes.

Jack Teem earned Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game honors for his standout play on both sides of the ball. Both Summerville and Sonora will be competing in postseason play. Check mymotherlode.com for information on playoff game dates and times as it is announced.