Chicken Ranch Rancheria Receives Climate Project State Grant

Sonora, CA– The California Strategic Growth Council, a state body that is comprised of seven state agencies and three public members, voted to approve $96.2 million in grant funding. This funding is through the Transformative Climate Communities program. It is intended to support disadvantaged, unincorporated, and tribal communities in planning and implementing neighborhood-level planning and capital infrastructure projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve public health, and expand economic opportunities for residents.

A local recipient of this grant is Chicken Ranch Rancheria which was awarded $217,000. The funded project description is “A planning grant to fund community engagement and planning for Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians and City of Jamestown. The planning efforts will focus on creating healthy and safe communities that enjoy equitable access to sustainable public health and development. Planning activities will include research into other potential funding sources to complement future development and connection of Tribal lands and Jamestown to sister communities in Tuolumne County.”