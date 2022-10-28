Cloudy
69.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Chicken Ranch Rancheria Receives Climate Project State Grant

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Chicken Ranch Rancheria Me‐Wuk Indians of California logo

Chicken Ranch Rancheria Me‐Wuk Indians of California logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA– The California Strategic Growth Council, a state body that is comprised of seven state agencies and three public members, voted to approve $96.2 million in grant funding. This funding is through the Transformative Climate Communities program. It is intended to support disadvantaged, unincorporated, and tribal communities in planning and implementing neighborhood-level planning and capital infrastructure projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve public health, and expand economic opportunities for residents.

A local recipient of this grant is Chicken Ranch Rancheria which was awarded $217,000. The funded project description is “A planning grant to fund community engagement and planning for Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians and City of Jamestown. The planning efforts will focus on creating healthy and safe communities that enjoy equitable access to sustainable public health and development. Planning activities will include research into other potential funding sources to complement future development and connection of Tribal lands and Jamestown to sister communities in Tuolumne County.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 