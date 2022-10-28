Pop-Up Flu Clinic Today In Calaveras County
Medical - vaccine
Arnold, CA – A pop-up free flu clinic this afternoon in Arnold with reservations is still available and walk-ins are welcome.
Calaveras County Public Health and Dr. Maryal Concepcion have partnered to host the clinic, which runs from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 874 Henry Street, Unit 4 in Arnold, off of Blagen Road and north of Highway 4.
The public can receive a safe and free flu vaccination and a COVID booster in two ways. One is to schedule your flu vaccine appointment at myturn.ca.gov. The other is to walk-ins and get the shots. Masks are recommended.
Health officials provided this list of requirements:
- Ages 2 and up
- Flu vaccine only. No nasal spray or high dose available
- Wear loose clothing to show upper arm
- COVID-19 boosters are also available