 Pop-Up Flu Clinic Today In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Arnold, CA – A pop-up free flu clinic this afternoon in Arnold with reservations is still available and walk-ins are welcome.

Calaveras County Public Health and Dr. Maryal Concepcion have partnered to host the clinic, which runs from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 874 Henry Street, Unit 4 in Arnold, off of Blagen Road and north of Highway 4.

The public can receive a safe and free flu vaccination and a COVID booster in two ways. One is to schedule your flu vaccine appointment at myturn.ca.gov. The other is to walk-ins and get the shots. Masks are recommended.

Health officials provided this list of requirements:

  • Ages 2 and up
  • Flu vaccine only. No nasal spray or high dose available
  • Wear loose clothing to show upper arm
  • COVID-19 boosters are also available

