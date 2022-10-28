Cross-County Rivalry Game Tonight

Sonora Versus Summerville View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – The Sonora Wildcats (7-2 overall), undefeated in league play, will head to Thorsted Field to take on the Summerville Bears (9-0 overall), a team that also has a winning record, as they have not been beaten yet.

As earlier reported here, as of Thursday morning, 1,200 tickets were pre-sold by the end of the first day of sales and only 400 general admissions were left for season pass holders, staff and students at the gate, according to Amy Peterson, Summerville’s athletic director. The varsity game begins at 7 p.m. Hear all the action live on KVML AM 1450 and FM 102.7 and on 93.5 KKBN. It is also being streamed on mymotherlode.com.

In other action, another rivalry, “The Battle of Bell,” is going on in San Andreas tonight. The Bret Harte Bullfrogs (1-2 league play) and the Calaveras Red Hawks (0-3 league play) will square off at 7 p.m. to win bragging rights and take home the bell.