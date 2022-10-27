Tickets For Cross-County Rivalry Football Game Almost Gone

Sonora Versus Summerville View Photo

Sonora, CA – Those wanting to attend the cross-county rivalry high school football game between Sonora and Summerville on Friday night better act quickly as tickets are going fast.

Summerville High Athletic Director Amy Peterson tells Clarke Broadcasting, “1200 tickets were pre-sold by the end of the first day of sales and only 400 general admissions are left for season pass holders, staff and students.”

Peterson also wanted to let the public know that there is a possibility of tickets being completely sold out soon.

The gates open at Thorsted Field at 4 p.m. The junior varsity game starts at 5 with the varsity game beginning at 7 p.m. Hear all the action live on KVML AM 1450 and FM 102.7 and on 93.5 KKBN. It is also being streamed on mymotherlode.com.