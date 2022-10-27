Junior High Students Participate In Drug Prevention Program
Sonora, CA– Recently, eighth-grade students from Tuolumne County participated in the “Drug Store Project” a day-long drug prevention program that is designed to educate students about the danger of drug use. The event took place at the Motherlode Fairgrounds with approximately 400 eighth-grade students from every school in the Tuolumne County area. Students watched a series of ten-minute-long vignettes which showed the possible consequences of making poor choices with an emphasis on drug use. The project was coordinated by the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools office and funded by the Learning Communities for School Success Program. The program had plenty of support from local groups, the following were thanked for their participation.
Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department
Sonora Police Department
California Highway Patrol
Tuolumne County Cal Fire
Sonora Fire Department
Tuolumne County Juvenile Probation
Tuolumne County Ambulance Service
Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office
Tuolumne County Public Defenders’ Office
Tuolumne County Behavioral Health
Adventist Health Sonora
Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home
Groveland Evangelical Free Church
Summerville High School/ Connections Academy Drama
ATCAA Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency
YES Partnership
Center for Non-Violent Community (CNVC)
Tuolumne County Department of Social Services
Tuolumne County Public Health
Lantern of Light
Mike’s Pizza
Adult & Teen Challenge
Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department -Community Service Unit
Sonora Police Department- Community Service Volunteers