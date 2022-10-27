Junior High Students Participate In Drug Prevention Program

Sonora, CA– Recently, eighth-grade students from Tuolumne County participated in the “Drug Store Project” a day-long drug prevention program that is designed to educate students about the danger of drug use. The event took place at the Motherlode Fairgrounds with approximately 400 eighth-grade students from every school in the Tuolumne County area. Students watched a series of ten-minute-long vignettes which showed the possible consequences of making poor choices with an emphasis on drug use. The project was coordinated by the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools office and funded by the Learning Communities for School Success Program. The program had plenty of support from local groups, the following were thanked for their participation.

