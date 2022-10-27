Puppies Rescued During Jupiter Illegal Grow Raids Need Forever Homes

Some of the sixteen puppies rescued during the Jupiter illegal grow raids View Photos

Sonora, CA – Puppies that were rescued from one of the illegal marijuana grows raided in Jupiter earlier this month remain available for adoption.

Nine properties were searched on October 4th after being targeted by California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) with the help of Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies. The Department of Cannabis Control also told Clarke Broadcasting that Tuolumne County Animal Control rescued several abused dogs living in “unfavorable conditions,” as earlier reported here.

This picture shows two animal control officers that crawled under a shed on the dirt to rescue 16 puppies and one of the mother dogs found under it. While some of the abandoned puppies have already been adopted, four are still hoping to find forever homes.

The Tuolumne County Animal Control office is located at 10040 Victoria Way, off Highway 108 near the C&C Mini Mart in Jamestown, and is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Of note, the shelter is also in need of donations, including dry cat and dog food and kitty litter.