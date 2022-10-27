Clear
66.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Puppies Rescued During Jupiter Illegal Grow Raids Need Forever Homes

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Some of the sixteen puppies rescued during the Jupiter illegal grow raids

Some of the sixteen puppies rescued during the Jupiter illegal grow raids

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA – Puppies that were rescued from one of the illegal marijuana grows raided in Jupiter earlier this month remain available for adoption.

Nine properties were searched on October 4th after being targeted by California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) with the help of Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies. The Department of Cannabis Control also told Clarke Broadcasting that Tuolumne County Animal Control rescued several abused dogs living in “unfavorable conditions,” as earlier reported here.

Tuolumne County Animal Control officers pulling puppies out from under a shed
TCAC photo

This picture shows two animal control officers that crawled under a shed on the dirt to rescue 16 puppies and one of the mother dogs found under it. While some of the abandoned puppies have already been adopted, four are still hoping to find forever homes.

Tuolumne County Animal Control officers pulling puppies out from under a shed
TCAC photo

The Tuolumne County Animal Control office is located at 10040 Victoria Way, off Highway 108 near the C&C Mini Mart in Jamestown, and is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Of note, the shelter is also in need of donations, including dry cat and dog food and kitty litter.

  • One of the rescued puppies rescued by Tuolumne County Animal Control officers
  • One of the rescued puppies rescued by Tuolumne County Animal Control officers
  • The mother dog recued from one of the illegal grows in Jupiter
  • One of the rescued puppies rescued by Tuolumne County Animal Control officers
  • One of the rescued puppies rescued by Tuolumne County Animal Control officers

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 