Vegetation Fire In Twain Harte

By Tracey Petersen
Cal Fire and Tuolumne County Fire Dept. trucks

Twain Harte, CA — Firefighters remain on the scene of an early morning vegetation fire in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County.

The blaze ignited in some grass on South Fork Road near F3N99. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire was contained to about a quarter of an acre. Crews are still mopping up at this hour and will be for the next couple of hours. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

