A Structure Fire Spread To Vegetation In West Point This Morning

Cal fire Truck View Photo

West Point, CA – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the West Point area of Calaveras County that destroyed a home.

The flames broke out around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Winton Road, near Stockton Box Road and southeast of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. She added that the grass fire was contained to an estimated 3-4 acres.

Two occupants of the home are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported and what ignited the blaze is under investigation.