Some Calaveras County Residents Are Waking Up To No Lights

Power outage in the West Point area View Photo

West Point, CA – PG&E is reporting that 140 customers in the West Point area are waking up to no power this morning.

The outage is along Lily Gap Road, Winton Road and Lili Valley Circle. Their lights went out at around 2:24 a.m. The utility relayed that a crew is investigating the cause of the outage but has not yet determined a cause. The posted estimated restoration time is 10:30 a.m.