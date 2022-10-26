McClintock Speaks To Businesses Leaders Ahead Of General Election

Congressman Tom McClintock speaks in Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA — Much of Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock’s conversation with local leaders in Sonora on Wednesday afternoon focused on the upcoming General Election and changes that could occur if Republicans seize control of the House and Senate.

McClintock spoke before a joint meeting of the Tuolumne County Business Council and the Tuolumne Association of Realtors at the TCAR office on Tuolumne Road. Many city and county government leaders were on hand.

McClintock, a Republican, stated that over the first two years of the Biden Administration, mortgage rates and gas prices have doubled, and natural gas prices have tripled. He opened by joking that California is a great place for small businesses, but you first have to start as a large business.

He also argued that high federal government spending is what has led to the recent inflation. Adding, “Free money is very expensive and people are paying it back each day at the grocery store and gas station.”

Other topics he addressed included the need for more water infrastructure, energy policies, a lack of border security, and forest management.

McClintock argued to the group of about 60 that he expects many changes to come “in about 13 days,” which is the General Election.