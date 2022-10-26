Update: Second Power Outage In Calaveras County Along HWY 4 Impacts Over 7,000

Power outage stretching from Arnold to Vallecito in Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 1:20 p.m.: PG&E is reporting that power has been restored to the 7.165 customers whose power went out just after noon today. The outage was along both sides of Highway 4 and stretched from Calaveras Big Trees State Park to Vallecito. The original estimated repair time was 6:30 p.m. The company did not post a cause for the outage, but Clarke Broadcasting has reached out to the Public Information Officer for this area regarding a cause and has not yet heard back.

Original post at 12:45 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA – More than 7,000 PG&E customers on both sides of Highway 4 are without power.

The outage stretches from Calaveras Big Trees State Park to Vallecito and is affecting 7,165 customers. Their electricity went out just after noon. The utility reports that a crew is investigating the cause of the outage, but none has yet to be determined. The company gives an estimated repair time of 6:30 p.m.