Partly Cloudy
64.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

More Than 800 Without Power in Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Power outage in Angels Camp and Copperopolis in Calaveras County

Power outage in Angels Camp and Copperopolis in Calaveras County

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – 821 PG&E customers in Angels Camp and Copperopolis are without power.

PG&E is reporting that their lights went out at around 9:34 a.m. The area impacted stretches from the east side of Salt Springs Valley Reservoir to the west side of New Melones and along both sides of O’Byrnes Ferry Road, Highway 108, and Pool Station Road.

The company added that a crew is on-site investigating the cause of the power outage. The utility has posted a 4 p.m. estimated restoration time.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 