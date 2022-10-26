More Than 800 Without Power in Calaveras County

Power outage in Angels Camp and Copperopolis in Calaveras County View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – 821 PG&E customers in Angels Camp and Copperopolis are without power.

PG&E is reporting that their lights went out at around 9:34 a.m. The area impacted stretches from the east side of Salt Springs Valley Reservoir to the west side of New Melones and along both sides of O’Byrnes Ferry Road, Highway 108, and Pool Station Road.

The company added that a crew is on-site investigating the cause of the power outage. The utility has posted a 4 p.m. estimated restoration time.