Local Leaders To Explain Measures X And Y

Ryan Campbell, Bill Pooley, Turu VanderWiel and Ann Segerstrom View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will go into detail about two local tax measures that are on the November 8 General Election ballot.

Measure X and Y are both one-cent sales tax increases. Measure X is only for the unincorporated areas of the county, and Measure Y is specific to the City of Sonora.

The panel will be Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell, Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley, Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel and Sonora Vice Mayor Ann Segerstrom.

They will explain the current state of local finances, where the tax revenue would go, and why the measures were proposed.