Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Holds Special Ceremony
Calaveras Sheriff's Office Ceremony
San Andreas, CA — Rick DiBasilio, Calaveras County Sheriff, held a promotional, hiring and affirmation of office ceremony.
It took place recently outside the sheriff’s office facility on Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas. The top promotion was Rachelle Whiting, who is stepping in as Undersheriff, following the retirement of Jim Macedo. During the ceremony, Sheriff DiBasilio welcomed all the new hires and congratulated those who were promoted. The list is below:
The promotions consisted of:
Rachelle Whiting- Undersheriff
Chris Villegas- Captain
Chris Dorsey- Lieutenant
Correctional Lieutenant Cheryl Manning
Shawn Cechini- Sergeant
Cole Waite Corporal
New hires consisted of:
Sierra Stackpole Sheriff’s Service Tech
Haylee Mossa Sheriff’s Service Tech
Caitlin Jarrell Dispatch Clerk
Lauren Myles Correctional Officer
Ty Molina Correctional Officer