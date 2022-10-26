Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Holds Special Ceremony

Calaveras Sheriff's Office Ceremony View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Rick DiBasilio, Calaveras County Sheriff, held a promotional, hiring and affirmation of office ceremony.

It took place recently outside the sheriff’s office facility on Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas. The top promotion was Rachelle Whiting, who is stepping in as Undersheriff, following the retirement of Jim Macedo. During the ceremony, Sheriff DiBasilio welcomed all the new hires and congratulated those who were promoted. The list is below:

The promotions consisted of:

Rachelle Whiting- Undersheriff

Chris Villegas- Captain

Chris Dorsey- Lieutenant

Correctional Lieutenant Cheryl Manning

Shawn Cechini- Sergeant

Cole Waite Corporal

New hires consisted of:

Sierra Stackpole Sheriff’s Service Tech

Haylee Mossa Sheriff’s Service Tech

Caitlin Jarrell Dispatch Clerk

Lauren Myles Correctional Officer

Ty Molina Correctional Officer