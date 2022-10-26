Calaveras Homecoming Festivities Will Impact Traffic

Calaveras High School View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Downtown San Andreas will be busy on Friday afternoon as part of the Calaveras High School homecoming activities.

A parade will start at Calaveras High at 12:15pm. Students will travel by foot on Highway 49, to Main Street, where an Uptown Rally will take place from 12:40pm -1:25pm. The northbound lane of Highway 49, between Treat Avenue and High School Street, will be closed during the parade. Main Street and Court Street will be blocked during the parade and continuing through the rally.

Travel with caution in the area.

The Redhawks will play rival Bret Harte during Friday’s homecoming game.