Calaveras County Tree Mortality Program Update

Tree Mortality In Sierra Nevada View Photo

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Tree Mortality Program has been conducting surveys through the Calaveras region to identify new instances of tree mortality. Surveys have been completed in the area north of Big Trees Village up to the county line and an invitation to bid has been issued to remove over 80 dead trees that pose a hazard to county roads. Surveys have also been completed within the perimeter of the 2015 Butte Fire. Foresters were alerted to the presence of trees killed by drought and bark beetles in the area. As a result of the survey, right-of-entry forms were sent to property owners with dead trees that are candidates for removal. Of note, the program is not funded to remove trees killed by fire.

The response to the right of entry forms from Butte Fire property owners has not met the qualifications for the county to implement the tree removal project. If forms are not received by November 1st, 2022, the project has to be abandoned.

Property owners in the area are urged to respond to the forms and if the forms have been misplaced to contact the County’s Tree Mortality Program Manager, Dr. Richard Harris to obtain another copy. He can be reached at 1-707-685-5508 or by emailing rrharrisconsulting@gmail.com.

More information on the Tree Mortality Program can be found here.