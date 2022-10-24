Students Participate In Forestry Challenge

Loma Mar, CA– Five students from Summerville High School participated in the 2022 Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge. 117 high school students from 18 schools from the coastal and central valley regions of California were involved in the event. It was held recently at Redwood Glen Camp, in Loma Mar, California.

A highlight for the students was the chance to conduct a forest inventory and post-treatment evaluation on the Camp Butano Forest Health Project, a 44-acre project that is designed to enhance and restore a forest system challenged by a lack of fire and changing climates with many residential structures near the camp borders. Students were asked to use the data they collected to evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment and predict conditions in the future. During the challenge, teams of students also completed a field test to access their technical forestry knowledge and data-collecting skills. Alana Black, a senior at Summerville, summed up the event.

“Forestry Challenge broadened our horizons and taught us valuable skill sets that will always be useful for the forestry field.”