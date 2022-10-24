CA Voter Registration Deadline Day

Clear
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Voting

Sonora, CA — Today is a notable deadline when it comes to the November 8 General Election.

It is the final day that Californians can register to vote either by mail or online. A registration form must either be postmarked by today, or filled out online at the California Secretary of State’s website ahead of midnight.

Anyone who has not registered, and wishes to vote in the upcoming election, still has the option (after today) to go over and fill out a form at the county election’s office or a certified Vote Center.

Californians should also update their voter registration if they have moved to a new residence or changed their last name.

All Californians receive a ballot via the mail.

The General Election features local, state and federal races, along with several propositions and tax measures.

Anyone who has already voted can track your ballot by clicking here. 

