Sonora loses to Antelope View Photo

Wildcats Come Up Short In Homecoming Thriller

Written by: Zeb Drivdahl

The Wildcats fell just short of victory on Friday night, losing a shootout at home to the Antelope Titans by a score of 53-51.

Both teams came into the game as a result of forfeits during regularly scheduled league play. Sonora was scheduled to play Brett Harte, but due to injuries, the Bullfrogs were unable to field a complete roster. The Titans, meanwhile, received their forfeit due to River Valley High School of Yuba City vacating their season as a result of off-field issues. Despite it being an unscheduled non-league game, the atmosphere at Dunleavy Field was that of a playoff rivalry, with seven lead changes and a finish that came down to the final seconds of the game.

The Titans showcased their quick-strike offense on the first drive of the game, notching a 50-yard-deep pass completion followed by a 15-yard touchdown score. After trading defensive stops, the Wildcats answered with a touchdown drive of their own, capped by a 30-yard Noah Baker touchdown run. Sonora would control much of the next 2 quarters of play, eventually pushing their lead up to 31-13 early in the 3rd quarter, recording touchdowns from Audie Peeples, Brandon Hansel, Bradley Curnow, and another from Noah Baker. The Titans came roaring back, however, with standout running back Curron Borders leading the way with a receiving and rushing touchdown. Multiple lead changes would follow, with the Wildcats tending towards longer drives as the Titans delivered explosive big yardage plays. Sonora would eventually take the lead, 51-46, with 1:11 left in the game on a touchdown run by Adam Curnow. The Wildcats defense was unable to contain the Titans on their final drive, however, as the deep passing attack from Antelope delivered another 40-yard completion down to the Sonora 7-yard line with 14 seconds remaining. The Titans completed the comeback with another touchdown throw on the next play to wide receiver Cassidy Cole, which sealed their victory.

Adam Curnow earned Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game honors. The loss drops Sonora to 7-2 on the year. However, with the originally scheduled opponent of Brett Harte forfeiting tonight’s game, the Wildcats remain undefeated in league play. Sonora will play at Summerville next Friday, with the winner taking home the Mother Lode League Championship and an automatic CIF Sectional playoff berth.

In other action, the Calaveras Red Hawks got a forfeit as Amador canceled their season due to a student texting scandal. They take on Bret Harte next Friday. The Bullfrogs forfeited their game that was scheduled against Sonora last night due to a shortage of players, allowing the Wildcats to take on Antelope.