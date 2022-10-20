McClintock And Barkley Meet For Lone Debate In Sonora

Tom McClintock and Mike Barkley View Photo

Sonora, CA — Thursday evening is the single opportunity to hear from the two candidates together running for the newly drawn US House District Five seat, Republican incumbent Tom McClintock and Democratic challenger Mike Barkley.

Their lone scheduled joint appearance during this General Election cycle is a candidates’ forum that will air at 6pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. It was recorded in the Clarke Broadcasting studios in downtown Sonora earlier this week and will air in its entirety.

Following redistricting, Congressional District Five covers a wide geographical region, covering all or parts of Tuolumne, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Mariposa, Stanislaus, Madera and Fresno counties.

The candidates will share their opposing views on issues like inflation, rising gas prices, water infrastructure, mega fires, healthcare, Roe v Wade, federal marijuana legalization and various other topics.

For a link to the live stream for the six o’clock forum, click here.

It is the final forum in Clarke Broadcasting’s three-part series featuring local, state and federal races. Tuesday featured the four TUD candidates and Wednesday was the two candidates for the newly drawn California Senate District Four, Tim Robertson and Marie Alvarado Gil.