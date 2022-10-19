Update: Structure And Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County

Meadow Fire burning in the Burson area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 2:25 p.m.: Columbia air and ground resources are getting a handle on the blaze involving a house and outbuilding, with the flames spreading to nearby vegetation in the Burson area. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that firefighters are still working the outbuilding and two-story house on fire, but the forward rate of spread has been stopped for the flames that also ignited five acres of grass. She added that crews will remain on the scene working toward full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 1:45 p.m.: Burson, CA — Columbia air and ground resources are battling a structure fire in the Burson area of Calaveras County.

The blaze broke out in the 4000 block of Meadow Oaks Drive, between Hillsvale Drive and Los Coyotes Lane, north of Highway 26. CAL Fire reports it is a two-story structure that was originally called out as a shed on fire. Flames and a plume of smoke have engulfed the structure. The flames have spread to nearby grass and the fire is estimated at an acre in size. The blaze has been named the Meadow Fire. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.