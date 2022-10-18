Newsom Will End Covid State Of Emergency

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Effective February 28, Governor Gavin Newsom says California will put an end to the “State of Emergency” declaration related to Covid 19.

Newsom cites declining hospitalizations and deaths, and readily available vaccine boosters.

The February 28 date will have little impact on most people because almost all of the 600 related orders Newsom has issued regarding COVID have already been lifted. However, it will end Newsom’s authority to alter or change laws because of COVID impacts.

Senate Republican leader Scott Wilk praises the move but feels that the decision is politically motivated. Wilk put out a statement, “Here’s one good thing to come out of the governor’s ‘sub-zero’ interest in running for president.”

Newsom argues, “The State of Emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn’t have gotten to this point without it.”

The Governor adds that he is waiting until February 28 in case any directives are needed in relation to a winter spike in cases around the holiday season.