TUD Candidates’ Forum Tonight

TUD Candidates Alexander Horat and Jeff Kerns, and Brian Shrigley and Ron Ringen View Photo

Sonora, CA — The first in a series of Clarke Broadcasting radio forums will air this evening ahead of the November 8 General Election.

The TUD candidates’ forum will begin at 6pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. There will also be a live stream available by clicking here on myMotherLode.com.

The forum will begin with the District Four race (seat covers Tuolumne and Standard region) featuring incumbent Jeff Kerns and challenger Alexander Horat. The second part will focus on the District One race (Columbia and Phoenix Lake region) with incumbent Ron Ringen and challenger Brian Shrigley.

Some of the topics will include the potential acquisition of PG&E infrastructure, water rights, rates, and their top priorities. It has been recorded ahead of time and will air in its entirety, unedited.

It will kick off three straight nights of candidates’ forums. Wednesday at 6pm will feature Senate District Four candidates Tim Robertson and Marie Alvarado Gil and Thursday at 6pm will be Congressional District Five candidates Tom McClintock and Mike Barkley.