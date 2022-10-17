Sonora To Vote On Homecoming Parade Street Closures

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will vote this evening to close Highway 49 (Washington Street), along with some side streets, for the upcoming Sonora High School homecoming parade.

The event will take place this Friday from 2:15-3 pm (staging will occur from 1:15-2:15 pm).

As for the route, the parade will commence near the high school on School Street, then travel down Snell Street, south along Washington Street, down to Stockton Road, wrapping around and heading back north up Green Street, and ending at Courthouse Park (where there will be a 15-minute concert from the Golden Regiment Band. Following their performance, the parade participants will be escorted by the police department personnel back to the high school.

The council will also hear monthly reports today from the Police Department, Fire Department, Public Works, Administrative Services, and Development Department. The meeting starts at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.