Mid-October Weekend Festivals and Events

There are several events planned in the Mother Lode this weekend.

La Fiesta- Celebrating Comunidad, is a free public this Saturday, October 15 at 11:00 am ath Columbia College. Celebrate Latinx culture and community through music, dance, food, and art. Students, family, friends, and the community are welcome. Performances from Ballet Folclorico Anauhuac, Salsa Merced, and Columbia College students, plus community resources, food from many different Latin regions, and more. For more information visit their event page.

The 6th Annual Murphys Witch Walk Costume Festival and Vendor Bazaar Returns to Main Street this Saturday in downtown Murphys from 11 am to 8 pm. Enjoy multiple vendor bazaars, charity raffles, and music. The festive costumed event supports Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northern California. Details are here and Wednesday’s News Maker interview with Christopher Buttner, Co-Owner/Creative and Marketing Director of Murphys’ Witch Walk is here.

Celebrate Oktoberfest at the South Shore of Lake Camanche in Valley Springs with German food, a beer trailer, and entertainment from 3:00 to 8:00 pm.

Indigeny Reserve’s 10th Anniversary will be celebrated at their annual Fall Festival. Enjoy live music, food vendors, craft vendors, and a pumpkin patch. The event is held each Saturday in October from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

The 46th Annual Sonora Bach Festival has returned this Fall. The second in the series of three, is the Locals Concert Saturday at 3 pm. The Locals Concert will feature 19 musicians from Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties and it will take place at the Presbyterian Church of the 49ers in Columbia as detailed here. On the program will be classical music featuring piano, violin, cello, guitar, oboe, bassoon, flute, and voice played in various formats including solos, duets, trios, and quartet. A small chamber orchestra will also be featured. Marguerite Close, Local’s Concert Coordinator said, “We have so many wonderful, classical musicians living up here in the foothills. Performing at this concert gives some of those musicians something to be practicing for but it also gives our community members a chance to hear, appreciate and value their contribution to our rural life.”

The Tri-Dam Lions Club is hosting an Octoberfest Dinner-Dance on Saturday, October 15th at the Burson Community Center in Burson. The doors open at 5 with a no-host bar, dinner at 6 and music at 7:30. The menu includes bratwurst with sauerkraut, potato salad, strudel and more. There will be raffle prizes as well. For contact information view the event listing here.

The Mountain Youth and Community Theatre will present the last showings of The Lightning Thief- The Percy Jackson Musical this weekend with both matinee and evening showings as detailed here.

Railtown 1897 is offering Haunted “Skeleton Starlight” evening train rides Saturdays in October as detailed here.

The Groveland Hotel Provisions Patio will be full of crafters, makers, artists and more on Saturday from 11am to 4pm. The event, hosted by the Yosemite Chamber, is detailed in the Groveland Pop Up event listing here.

This Sunday October 16th, there will be a Disc Golf Singles Tournament Fundraiser to Benefit Meals on Wheels Calaveras & Silver Streak Transport. The all-day tournament will take place in White Pineswith junior divisions as well as adult. After the tournament enjoy a barbecue, music, games, and a raffle.

California State Parks’ Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division and partners welcome the return of the second OHV Safety Awareness Week this year from October 15–23, with the theme “Train for the Trail.” As part of the safety awareness week, the OHMVR Division and partners will hold several FREE safety training courses and events throughout California’s state vehicular recreation areas (SVRAs). New and experienced off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation enthusiasts can learn something new by taking classes while riding in all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), dirt bikes and recreational off-highway vehicles or side-by-side vehicles (ROVs).

