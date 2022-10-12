The 6th Annual Murphys Witch Walk Returns This Saturday

The 6th Annual Murphys Witch Walk will take place Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 11 am to 8 pm on Main Street in Murphys.

The Murphys Witch Walk will feature multiple vendor bazaars, charity raffles, live music at local businesses, and costumed camaraderie in a festival event where ‘All The World’s a Stage and Everyone’s a Star’.

Fun for the whole coven, be ready to ‘eat, drink and be wicked,’ but be sure to dress to impress as your best Witch of Eastwick, Harry Potter character, Maleficent, sorcerers Saruman or Gandalf, Sanderson Sister, the witches of MacBeth or the Good Witch of the North, the Wicked Witch of the East, or whatever other fascinating fantastical mystical character you can conjure.

The street festival admission is free and yes, this is a family-friendly event.

The 6th Annual Murphys Witch Walk has expanded their vendor bazaar from last year’s single venue featuring 12 artisans to 40 vendors at two different venues along Main Street with additional artisan vendor pop-ups and festivities staged by existing Murphys’ Main Street businesses. The aptly titled Murphys Witch Walk Wicked Goods Bizarre Bazaar will feature curious, odd, eccentric, esoteric, spooky, Pagan, spiritual, sacred, and witchy collectibles, baubles, trinkets, ephemera, ornaments, novelties, knickknacks and assorted works of art just in time for Halloween or, for you traditionalists, Samhain.

A portion of raffle ticket and vendor bazaar admission ticket sales, as well as other generated revenue, will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern California in honor of Murphys’ very own 9-year old Wyatt Walker and the Walker Family. “Super” Wyatt, as he has come to be known due to his resilience to unparalleled adversity, was diagnosed in December 2021 with Medulloblastoma Brain Cancer, at which time he underwent emergency surgery to remove the life-threatening tumor from his brain. Participating in the Murphys Witch Walk Wicked Goods Bizarre Bazaar, Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern California remains integral in helping Wyatt and his family providing Ronald McDonald House accommodations, sometimes for as long as 6+ weeks at a time, whenever they have to travel from Murphys to UC Davis for when Wyatt receives treatment.

The Murphys Witch Walk owes its success to its decentralized production concept that allows the business community to creatively participate without any direction or supervision from the festival producers, thereby maintaining the surprising uniqueness of the event year after year. Businesses host entertainment, music and/or decorate accordingly, displaying their creativity to create very festive and engaging destinations throughout town that curious attendees want to visit and explore.

The Murphys Witch Walk was established in 2016 by Teresa Rodriguez, owner of Murphys’ Potted Plum Mercantile, as a Costumed Friday Girls Night Out where attendees dress up, eat, drink and shop as a means to promote the Murphys Main Street business community. Since its inception, the Annual Murphys Witch Walk has grown to attract numerous costumed revelers, shoppers, families, and oenophiles to Murphys to explore, shop, dine, enjoy, and learn about this inimitable historic Gold Country town where many business owners report the Murphys Witch Walk is considered the #1 retail shopping day of the year.

For more information, log on to MurphysWitchWalk.com

