Ballots Hit Local Mailboxes Ahead Of General Election

Tuolumne County Election Ballot Drop-off

Sonora, CA — Election ballots were mailed out this week to all Californians ahead of the November 8 General Election.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista says they should start arriving this Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

She adds, “We are also now open here, at the Elections Office at 2 South Green Street (Sonora), for early voting, from 8am-5pm (M-F) for anyone who wants to come down and vote.”

In a couple of weeks, a Vote Center will open at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall starting the weekend of October 29, (in addition to a Vote Center at the main election office). Later, on November 5, Vote Centers will also open at the Groveland Library, Jamestown Community Center and Twain Harte Bible Church.

Bautista adds that October 24 is significant because it is the final day to register to vote either by mail or online. After the 24th, you can still register “conditionally,” and vote, but it must be done at the main election’s office or at one of the designated Vote Centers.

This year’s election cycle includes local water district seats, school boards, state and federal races, and various ballot measures (including local tax initiatives).