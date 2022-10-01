Metal Pipe Thrown At Vehicle Results In Soulsbyville Man’s Arrest

Bryan Keith Cognetti View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA – A Soulsbyville man armed with a metal pipe was arrested for vandalism and brandishing the weapon.

A report of a disturbance on Tuesday night involving several people, one of which was armed with a stick, brought Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies to the Stoney Brook Mobile Home Park in the 16000 block of Allision Way, off Highway 108 in Soulsbyville. Once on scene, deputies questioned witnesses and learned that 48-year-old Bryan Keith Cognetti had gotten into an argument with another male. Cognetti reportedly had a metal pipe and displayed it in a rude or threatening manner. The victim claimed to be in fear for his life and began backing away. He then picked up a rock and threw it, striking Cognetti in the leg.

The victim jumped into his vehicle, with Cognetti following and hitting the rear driver-side door with the pipe, causing damage. As the victim drove away, Cognetti threw the metal pipe at the back window, causing additional damage, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies confronted Cognetti, who was near the entrance to the mobile home park, and after questioning him, he was arrested.