Wine And Liquor Bottles Added To CA Recycling Program

Wine bottles - wikicommons image View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A new state law will take effect in July of 2024 related to used bottles.

At that time, wine and liquor bottles will be added to the state’s recycling program. It currently includes beer cans and bottles, but not wine and spirits containers. That will change because Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law designed to decrease the number of bottles that end up in landfills.

They will be added to the program that currently requires Californians to pay a nickel each time they purchase a 12 ounce can our bottle and a dime for containers over 24 ounces. The money is returned when bottles are brought to recycling centers.

The legislation was authored by Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, who states that California generates 1.2 billion wine and liquor bottles each year.