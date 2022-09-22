Last Weekend In September Events

Yosemite National Park View Photo

It is the last weekend in September and there are several events planned in the Mother Lode.

The Masons in San Andreas are hosting their annual yard sale today, Thursday, September 22nd through Sunday, September 25th. The event is held at the Calaveras Keystone Lodge, details are in the event listing here.

The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center and Black Oak Casino Resort will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday from 10 am to 3 pm at the conference center at The Hotel at Black Oak Casino Resort. Each person that donates will also receive $5 in Free Play from Black Oak Casino Resort. “Tuolumne Indian Health Center is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Lecia Scotford, CAO of Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center. “This blood drive is our way of allowing staff, colleagues, and neighbors to help save lives.” More details on making an appointment are in the event listing here.

The next-to-last Peaceful Valley Farmers Market of the season will be held in East Sonora this Friday evening. Farmers, craft foods, drinks, artisans, live music, health & wellness, and community gathering. Details are in the event calendar here.

Saturday, September 24th is National Public Lands Day. In order to celebrate, almost every National Park in the USA, including Yosemite, will be waiving the entrance fee for the entire day. Other fees still apply and you will need to make a peak-hour reservation at recreation.gov for Yosemite as detailed here. The Bureau of Reclamation’s Central California Area Office will also celebrate the 29th anniversary of National Public Lands Day at New Melones Lake. Day-use fees will be waived, and park rangers will host a clean-up effort at Natural Bridges Day Use Area. Volunteers are needed to help with graffiti removal and invasive plant species control at this unique, picturesque location. Details are in the event listing here.

Saturday the Village Faire Gala will feature live music by Skull Country, juggling, magic, and fire artistry by Kevin Axtell, storytelling by BZ Smith, and dinner, with a special in-person guest appearance by Patch Adams. The event will raise funds to support the Resiliency Village nonprofit organization that works with multiple agencies and volunteers to reduce the homeless crisis in the Tuolumne County region. The “Village” provides on-site services, including referrals to medical, dental, counseling, and job training, plus non-traditional therapies like music, art, creative writing, and more. Free shuttles to the event will leave from the parking lot behind Fallon House, more details are in the event listing here.

Saturday morning there will be a free Disaster Training workshop, hosted by Twain Harte Fire Department and Twain Harte Area CERT. The training includes a Disaster Deployment Simulation, all participants (available for age 18 and up) are asked to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. Contact information is in the event listing here.

The first pitch in the 24the annual-Ed Softball Tournament to support the Calaveras Cancer Support Group will be thrown out at 8:30 am. Get all the details in the event listing here.

Sierra HOPE’s annual fundraiser is at Calaveras Big Trees State Park Saturday and it is open to virtual participation too. Sierra HOPE is a local organization that provides several programs to help area residents meet basic needs for food and housing, including a weekly food pantry, transitional housing for families with children, permanent supportive housing for people with disabilities, and assistance with rents and deposits to help people move from housing insecurity to permanent housing. Their HIV/AIDS program is now available in six rural central Sierra counties: Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne, Alpine, Mono and Inyo. Participants who can make it to Big Trees will enjoy music and a healthy lunch after they walk and as always Walk T-shirts will be distributed. Details about the event are in the community event listing here.

The Concours d’Elegance will feature over 300 antique and classic cars. The show is Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm at Ironstone Vineyards near Murphys. Proceeds will benefit Central and Northern California youth in agriculture such as the FFA and 4-H, and the Calaveras County Fair scholarship program.

The polystyrene (styrofoam) collection weekend is here, drop-off very clean items from 9am to 4 pm Saturday or between 10 am to 2pm Sunday. Remove all tape, tags, and labels. Egg cartons and clean food containers are also accepted. Location details are in the event listing here.

The Jamestown Promotion Club will be hosting Jamestown Music in the Park every Saturday in September from 6:00 to 8:30 pm. The free event is open to the public for family and friends. Enjoy an evening of music after dining or shopping in downtown Jamestown, details are in the promotional event listing here.

Saturday is also the annual benefit sale for Sonora Cat rescue. They have collected goods from all over the community to help kitties. They have a lot of new items, collectibles, fun jewelry, small furniture, new electronic gadgets, housewares, and more. Details are in the Classifieds Garage Sale and Yard section here.

The Sonora Lions Club is holding its 10th Annual Glenn Bass Cross Country Run, Saturday at the Wildcat Ranch. The race consists of a 5K and a 1-mile run. Details are in the event listing here.

Sunday is Avery Middle School Parents’ Club Color Fun Run as detailed here.