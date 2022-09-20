Sonora Chamber To Expand ‘Christmas Town’

Downtown Sonora's Courthouse Park becomes Christmas Tree Lane View Photo

Sonora, CA — Last year the Sonora Chamber of Commerce took some initial steps toward the goal of becoming a nationally recognized “Christmas Town.”

The goal is to bring more locals and out-of-town visitors to the downtown district during the Holiday season. Chamber President Katie Dunn provided an update on efforts to expand offerings at last night’s Sonora City Council Meeting.

She noted that the project is a multi-year effort. Some of the highlights a year ago included putting up Christmas lights at Courthouse Park and the historic Red Church, along with creating a Christmas Tree Lane at Courthouse Park with 30 non-profits decorating trees as part of a friendly competition. The hours at Santa’s Village were also extended and a new space was added for photo opportunities.

New in 2022, there will be what the chamber hopes to become a new tradition in downtown Sonora, a formal lighting celebration the Wednesday before Thanksgiving (November 23). There will be a countdown to the lighting of Courthouse Park, the Red Church and Coffill Park. SRT Junior will also be performing some Christmas Carols.

Christmas Tree Lane will be back this year, with a plan to add 10 or more trees, bringing the number to around 40.

Organizers are also planning some cookie decoration events with Santa at the Odd Fellows Hall, a Winter Wonderland in Coffill Park with help from the Blue Zones Project, and a holiday music series at the historic Red Church in partnership with the St. James Episcopal Church. There will also be a Jolley Trolley Wagon on Saturdays in December with stops at places like the Armory, Courthouse Park and the Fire Museum.

Dunn noted that some of the initial lights will start to go up around late October.

The presentation was praised by Mayor Mark Plummer. The city council, and members in attendance, then gave Dunn, and the Chamber of Commerce, a round of applause.

The City of Sonora also hosts its annual Christmas Parade the Friday after Thanksgiving.