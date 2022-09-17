Tremendous Turnout For 49er Fest In Groveland

49er Festival and Parade in Groveland View Photos

View Video

Groveland, CA — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 49er Festival and Parade came roaring back as many lined Main Street/Highway 120.

There were 54 entries of floats, antique and hotrod cars, horses, cowboys and girls, and even a very tall Uncle Sam, as can be viewed in the image box along with other photos of the parade.

The Grand Marshals of the parade were Pine Mountain Lake residents Jerry and Paula Baker. The couple is building a Groveland-area camp for kids with special medical needs on an 80-acre property off Ferretti Road. 93.5 KKBN Morning DJ John Yazel made sure to meet this amazing couple and take a selfie with them.

“It’s great to have the 49er Festival and Parade back after two years. The community support and turnout are amazing, and the chili is a great bonus!” stated Yazel.

The rest of the festival moves to Mary Laveroni Park with plenty of food, live bands, and the tasty chili cookoff from noon to 4 p.m. The event wraps up at 5 p.m.