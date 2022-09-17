Garbage Grab Along HWY 108

Caltrans District 10 crews pickup traffic along Highway 108 View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA — Although Caltrans has named the project California’s Coastal Cleanup Day, inland crews did a little tidying up themselves yesterday.

Caltrans District 10 had crews cleaning up several areas throughout Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador, Mariposa, and Alpine counties on Friday, Sept. 16th. In total, crews filled 243 bags of trash, according to district officials.

Caltrans holds its “Litter Cleanup Day” in May every year. This year, District 10 crews hauled away 1,627 bags of litter from state roadways or 240 cubic yards. The roadways cleaned in the Mother Lode included Highway 108 through Sonora and Highway 88 through Amador and Alpine counties, as detailed here.

Caltrans urges motorists not to toss trash out windows or dump litter along the road, as they could face stiff fines if caught. Those include a mandatory fine of not less than $250 nor more than $1,000 for the first offense. That amount increases to not less than $500 or more than $1,500 for a second offense and not less than $750 or more than $3,000 if caught littering a third time.