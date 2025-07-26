New Start On Life For Puppy

Jamestown, CA – A puppy has a new lease on life thanks to the help of a Good Samaritan and local vets who helped her recover from a life-threatening injury.

Tuolumne County Animal Control was alerted to the pooch’s dire condition after a citizen found her and brought her to the shelter. No location as to where the puppy was found was given. During the examination, shelter officials noted the puppy’s dilated pupils and significant lethargy, allowing Dr. Grace Bloom to assess her condition and diagnose a head injury. It is unknown how she got those injuries.

Those fears were confirmed by subsequent X-rays showing she had several skull fractures. The puppy was taken to Sierra Veterinary Care Hospital in Sonora for critical care treatment.

“We are pleased to announce that she has fully recovered and is thriving in her new home,” stated shelter officials. “The swift response of our team, along with the expertise of the veterinarians and technicians, played a crucial role in saving her life.”

Before-and-after pictures in the image box show her recovery and how happy she is to have found a new, forever home.