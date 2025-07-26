Two Illegal Grows Bust In Mariposa County

Two Greeley Hill properties raided for illegal marijuana grow—MCSO photo View Photos

Greeley Hill, CA — Two people were arrested and more than 3500 pot plants were seized after raids on two illegal grows in Mariposa County.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) this week searched two properties in the Greeley Hill area, eradicating about 3,600 marijuana plants. Sheriff’s officials advised that at one location, deputies recovered a stolen side-by-side and arrested a Modesto woman for possession of stolen property and squatting. Deputies also handcuffed a Stanislaus County man on cultivation charges related to one of the illegal grow operations.

“These weren’t just illegal drug sites; trash was piled up everywhere, and a skid steer was being used to dig massive holes, damaging the land,” stated sheriff’s officials, adding, “These kinds of grows pollute our forests and waterways, harming wildlife and our environment. They have no regard for the community or the land we all share.”

Also involved in the investigation were CAL Fire Prevention and Mariposa County Public Works.