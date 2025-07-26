Clear
Fire In Groveland Area

By Tracey Petersen
Vegetation fire in Groveland area of Tuolumne County -- PGE live camera

Moccasin, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire where a large plume can be seen in the sky near Priest Coulterville Road.

The flames broke out on that roadway south of Highway 120. Currently, there are no details regarding the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

