Caltrans Litter Cleanup Day Removes Plenty Of Trash

Sonora, CA– Caltrans held its Litter Cleanup Day with crews and volunteers removing trash and debris along highways throughout the state. In Caltrans District 10, the event included crews picking up litter on Highway 5 through San Joaquin County, along Highway 99 through Stanislaus and Merced counties, through Highway 152 in Merced County, Highway 108 through Sonora, and Highway 88 through Amador and Alpine counties.

A lot of trash was removed with District 10 removing 1,627 bags of litter from state roadways, or 240 cubic yards. This program is part of Litter Cleanup Day, Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Clean California initiative” which is funded with $1.1 billion dollars and is planning on lasting multiple years. The goal of the project is to not only keep roads clean but waterways as well. Caltrans Acting Director Steven Keck explains.

“Litter on our roadways pollutes waterways, threatens wildlife, and increases the risk of fire, Californians can be part of the solution by disposing of garbage responsibly, securing cargo properly, and volunteering to collect litter through the Adopt-A-Highway program.”

Earlier this year, Caltrans announced a Clean California incentive program that offers up to $250 per month to Adopt-A-Highway volunteers who pick up litter along the state highways. More information on that program can be found here.