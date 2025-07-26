Man Arrested In Amador County For Connection To 2019 Homicide

Amador County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle View Photo

Plymouth, CA – A traffic stop led to the arrest of a couple connected to a 2019 homicide—the man for murder and his girlfriend for helping him attempt to hide his identity from authorities.

On Tuesday, July 15th, around 3:45 p.m., an Amador County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a vehicle due to expired registration. The deputy then questioned the unidentified female driver and her male passenger. A records check showed that the passenger had an arrest warrant related to a 2019 homicide; additional details on the charge were not provided. Sheriff’s officials report the male passenger falsely identified himself as his brother, with the girlfriend supporting that lie.

Further investigation, including photographic comparison, verified he was the wanted fugitive, resulting in his arrest on the warrant. The girlfriend was taken into custody for being an accessory after the fact, with sheriff’s officials stating, “She knowingly aided the subject in his attempt to escape arrest.” Inside the vehicle, three dogs were found and taken to animal control, while the vehicle was towed.