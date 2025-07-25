Tuolumne County Offers Free Tire Recycling In August

Groveland, CA– Tuolumne County residents can recycle their old tires for free every Wednesday and Saturday in August during a tire amnesty event hosted by the county’s Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division, and Moore Bros. Scavenger Co.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Big Oak Flat/Groveland Transfer Station, located at 10700 Merrell Road in Groveland. No appointment is necessary. Residents may bring up to nine car or passenger truck tires, but all tires must be off the rim. The program does not accept tractor-trailer, tractor, commercial, or business-use tires.

Funding for the program is limited, and the county reserves the right to end free disposal without notice. For more information, contact the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588.