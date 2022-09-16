Newsom Signs Substitute Teacher Legislation Authored By Borgeas

Senator Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A piece of legislation authored by Mother Lode Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas will make it easier for school districts in a pinch to hire substitute teachers.

Senate Bill 1397 was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Many districts across the state are having trouble finding substitute teachers. The Commission on Teacher Credentialing issues emergency teaching and specialist permits if certain conditions are met, including that the applicant passes the state’s basic skills proficiency test.

SB 1397 now requires the commission to waive the basic skills proficiency requirement for issuing a 30-day emergency substitute permit. The bill will expire on July 1, 2024.