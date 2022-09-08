Mariposa Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert

Mariposa County, CA — Residents in Mariposa County that receive a call from someone claiming to be “Captain Land” with the sheriff’s office should hang up, according to investigators.

The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office says it has been flooded with reports of a phone scam sweeping through the county. The caller’s relayed that a person identifying themselves as “Captain Land” or “Officer Land” contacted them and requested gift cards to clear up a debt or a fine for missing court or jury duty. It is not a new con for the Mother Lode. A similar one involving warrants targeted the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s, with the scammers making it look like the calls were coming from the sheriff’s office, as detailed here.

The Sheriff’s Office advised that it will never contact anyone asking for money, gift cards, wire transfers, or any other form of payment to collect a fine or debt. They added, “If you have been contacted and feel your identity has been compromised or you have sent money, please reach out to our office at 209-966-3615.”