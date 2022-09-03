Callen Details Projects On Horizon In Angels Camp

Angels Camp, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Angels Camp City Administrator, Rebecca Callen.

She will talk about a new state grant received that will allow for major improvements at Utica Park, plans to develop a five-year strategic plan, the state of the local economy, the new budget, a notable housing project, and challenges facing small cities.

Callen was hired this past February to lead city government. She will also speak about her goals and priorities. Callen previously spent eight years as Calaveras County Auditor-Controller, from 2011-2019. She has also previously worked in the private sector and as CCWD’s Director of Administrative Services.