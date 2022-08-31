Fast Food Restaurant Going Up In Jamestown

Jamestown Taco Bell Construction View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A new building is being constructed on Highway 108 in Jamestown that will soon house a fast-food chain restaurant.

According to the Tuolumne County Community Development Department, a Taco Bell, with a drive-thru, is being built on a parcel situated between the Satellite Healthcare facility and Day-O Espresso, near the downtown district. We first reported on the planned project this past February.

All of the needed construction permits were acquired allowing for project to move forward. It will join other nearby Taco Bell locations in Sonora, Oakdale and Angels Camp. It is not immediately clear when the Jamestown spot will open.

It will be one of 7,000-plus Taco Bell locations, worldwide.