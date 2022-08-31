Clear
99.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fast Food Restaurant Going Up In Jamestown

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Jamestown Taco Bell Construction

Jamestown Taco Bell Construction

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A new building is being constructed on Highway 108 in Jamestown that will soon house a fast-food chain restaurant.

According to the Tuolumne County Community Development Department, a Taco Bell, with a drive-thru, is being built on a parcel situated between the Satellite Healthcare facility and Day-O Espresso, near the downtown district. We first reported on the planned project this past February.

All of the needed construction permits were acquired allowing for project to move forward. It will join other nearby Taco Bell locations in Sonora, Oakdale and Angels Camp. It is not immediately clear when the Jamestown spot will open.

It will be one of 7,000-plus Taco Bell locations, worldwide.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 