Tuolumne County Transit Adding Groveland To Service

Tuolumne County Transit

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County Transit will offer transportation from Groveland to Columbia starting on August 29th, 2022. The route will begin at Mary Laveroni Park at 6:30 am and conclude its run at Columbia College by 7:45 am. There will be stops in Groveland, Jamestown, and Sonora. There will also be three on-demand stops in Big Oak Flat, Moccasin, and Chinese Camp. The return trip will leave Columbia College at 4:00 pm, arriving in Groveland by 5:15 pm.

The route was created after the annual Unmet Transit Needs hearing in December of last year. Concern was raised about the need for transportation from Groveland to Columbia College. Groveland has residents that would have liked to attend in-person classes but were unable to do so due to the lack of transportation. The new route is designed to help alleviate those concerns while also providing transportation to passengers who need to ride into Sonora for shopping, appointments, etc. For more information and the full schedule of the new route click here.