Update: Three Power Outage This Morning

Power outage in the Angels Camp and Copperopolis areas of Calaveras County View Photos

Update at 6:30 a.m.: A new power outage in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County is impacting 822 customers along O’Byrns Ferry Road and both sides of Highway 4. The outage is in the same area where the electricity went out yesterday. The outage has resulted in the closure of Copperopolis Elementary School for the day, according to school administrators. A crew is investigating the cause of the outage and the restoration time is sometime in the noon hour today. Further details on the other two outages are below.

Original post at 6 a.m.: Angels Camp, CA — There are two power outages this morning, impacting more than a thousand customers.

One outage started just after 7 p.m. last night and is along the Calaveras and Alpine County line, stretching along Highway 4. The company reports that 918 customers are waking up to no lights. A crew is investigating the cause. The estimated restoration time is noon today.

Another power outage in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County is impacting nearly 200 PG&E customers this morning. Their electricity went out around 1:30 a.m. The outage stretches west of Highway 4 along Pool Station Road and is affecting 193 customers. The utility reports the cause as an equipment issue but did not specify the exact reason. The company gives an estimated repair time of sometime in the 6 o’clock hour.