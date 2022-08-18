Tuolumne Construction Pre-Apprentice Training Program Offered

Tuolumne Construction Pre-Apprentice Training Program View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is a pre-apprentice training program for Mother Lode residents to gain basic construction skills and earn industry-recognized certificates.

It is part of the San Joaquin County Office of Education and is organized through a collaboration of regional public agencies and community-based organizations. Others involved include the Sonora Area Foundation, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, Habitat for Humanity, Greater Valley Conservation Corps., Tuolumne County Probation Department, Mother Lode Job Training, Northern California Carpenters Training Center, Laborers Joint Apprenticeship Council, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, and others.

The first four weeks are spent doing mock buildups of framework and concrete forms at the training site and learning how to use power tools safely. Week five is spent at a Habitat for Humanity site, week six is when trainees gain certificates, and week seven is a time for cleanup, mock job interviews, and a graduation ceremony.

Leader of the program, Nicholas Mueller, says, “We are proud to have such wonderful partnerships with all agencies, many agencies like the Sonora Area Foundation have assisted with funding and other forms of assistance. We are truly grateful for all of our partners’ efforts and generosity.”

SAF reports that some of its donors that helped with the effort include Olga Jones, Bill & Celeste Boyd, Charles & Kate Segerstrom, Dean Cunningham, Farrell Family Fund, Marna Lynne Ferreira, McMillen Jacobs Associates, Morse Family Fund, Todd & Cyndi Simonson, Vanier Family Fund, Front Porch, Penny Ablin & Kerry Kilgore Family Fund and Wilson Family Fund.

Since 2017 there have been 95 graduates through eight cohorts of training offered. The most recent cohort started on August 8. For information on upcoming trainings, or how to get involved, email Nicholas Mueller at nmueller@sjcoe.net.