Large Trash Pile Found In Forest Campground

Trash found littered on the Utica-Union Reservoirs Recreation Area in the Calaveras Ranger District on Saturday 8-11-22 View Photos

Calaveras County, CA – Last week, garbage was found littered all over a campground in the Stanislaus National Forest.

As the pictures in the image box show, this is what rangers found at the Utica/Union Reservoirs Recreation Area in the Calaveras Ranger District on Thursday afternoon. Forest officials noted that it appeared a bear got ahold of a trash bag left behind, ripping it open. They added, “This endangers both human and animal life. To make matters worse, the dumpsters were empty and yet the piles of garbage were overwhelming. ”

Visitors to the forest are reminded that even if dumpsters are full, the public should adhere to the pack-it-in-pack-it-out rule. According to forest officials, when on any public land, visitors are asked to leave no trace or leave it better than how it was found. The U.S. Forest Service provided these tips on disposing of waste properly:

Pack it in, pack it out. Inspect your campsite and rest areas for trash or spilled food. Pack out all trash, leftover food, and litter.

Deposit solid human waste in cat-holes dug 6 to 8 inches deep at least 200 feet from water, camp, and trails. Cover and disguise the cat-hole when finished.

Pack out toilet paper and hygiene products.

To wash yourself or your dishes, carry water 200 feet away from streams or lakes and use small amounts of biodegradable soap. Scatter strained dishwater.