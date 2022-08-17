Update: Officials Respond To Fire Near Junction Shopping Center

Update at 11:25 a.m.: CAL Fire reports firefighters have contained a vegetation fire behind railroad tracks near the Junction Shopping Center in Sonora.

The fire, burning in grass, is estimated to be a quarter-acre in size. All Columbia aircraft have returned to base. Ground crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next hour. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 11 a.m. written by BJ Hansen: Sonora, CA — Officials are responding to a vegetation fire reported as being behind railroad tracks near the Junction Shopping Center in Sonora.

Air and ground resources have been dispatched. The fire is estimated to be less than an acre in size. Be prepared for activity in the area. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.